World aware of Pacific situation: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Papua New Guinea indicates that the world is aware of the situation in the Pacific.

Rabuka is in Papua New Guinea and will be part of the 3rd Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, which starts tomorrow.

Rabuka says India is one of the most developed nations and fastest-growing economies in the world and is rich in culture.

Article continues after advertisement

“To have them visit us at this time means that the world is aware of the situation in the Pacific. They are aware of our aspirations and our objectives for our own development. They sympathize with the thinking of developing countries. They know that we are suffering more than they have probably ever suffered.”



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left), PNG Prime Minister Hon. James Marape.

Rabuka adds that when they talk about the development problems faced by the Pacific Island nations, countries such as India are most sympathetic to their needs.

Meanwhile, Pacific leaders have started to arrive in PNG for two high-level meetings and a number of side talks.

The leaders are set to meet with Modi and a high-level US delegation in Port Moresby on Monday.