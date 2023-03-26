Workshop enhances digital forensic capabilities of Police

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Several Police Officers from the Pacific Region have completed a three-day workshop aimed at enhancing their digital forensic capabilities.

It was attended by police officers from Fiji, RSIPF and Samoa Police, Prisons and Corrections Services.

The Australian Federal Police facilitated the workshop, which was held at the Digital Forensic Laboratory at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Suva.

The workshop was aimed at assisting regional law enforcement agencies in enhancing their forensic digital investigation skills to tackle emerging crimes.