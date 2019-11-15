Workers’ rights applies to foreign nationals too: Raj

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has made it clear that worker’s rights apply to Fijian and foreign nationals.

Director, Ashwin Raj made these comments following allegations by seven Filipino seafarers that they worked for a local shipping company under harsh conditions.

Raj says the company is not doing justice if it continues violating the rights of workers.

“We understand the role that local businesses play in the economy and all of that. But you cannot talk about your contribution to the economy if you are taking rights and dignity away from people. Of what value is this money, if you are allegedly enslaving people?”

Raj says that the Employment Ministry has confirmed that it’s looking into the wage claims of the seven workers who say they are still waiting justification on their pay being slashed by at least 50 percent without reimbursement or reinstatement since April last year.

FBC News has sent questions to the shipping company yesterday and is awaiting a response.