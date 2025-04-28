Work underway to address gaps in aviation security

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka

Fiji has passed a recent international aviation security audit without any significant security concerns, and work is already underway to address identified areas of improvement.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka confirmed this in parliament today.

He says the 2023 audit by the International Civil Aviation Organization under its Universal Security Audit Programme Continuous Monitoring Approach reviewed nearly 500 security protocols and found no critical flaws that could compromise safety.

However, he adds that it did highlight the need to strengthen key areas, including aviation security legislation and the implementation of systems like Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record.

“There are areas for improvements which will require financial resources, and in many ways, this is a focus on capacity building with our people in aviation.”

Gavoka says these improvements are essential, particularly for a country that relies heavily on tourism and international connectivity.

He adds the Ministry is now working to modernize civil aviation security laws and establish key systems at Nadi International Airport to enhance border control and passenger screening.

