Women vendors shine at Fiji Finals

A 60-year-old woman is making a difference at the 2025 Coca-Cola Games Championship.

Amalaini Senivesi is among the many vendors selling at the event.

However, Senivesi stood out as the only vendor who chose to sell fruits.

She said the idea was born out of concern for the growing cases of non-communicable diseases in the country.

Senivesi says she hopes that while trying to make a living, she is also making a difference.

“I decided to sell fruits this year because I believe we need to promote healthy living in Fiji.”



Meanwhile, for Rusila Naivalu, a regular vendor who’s made this event a highlight of her business calendar, she says she has been coming to sell her food parcels at the Coca-Cola Games for 3 years now.

She says the income she makes at the event often supersedes her sales at the market.

“The revenue I get during these three times is double the value of money I earn in a week selling at the Suva Market.”

While athletes chase gold on the track, vendors like Senivesi and Naivalu are chasing their own version of victory; financial gain, exposure and the chance to grow their businesses.

