Women overcome challenges in SME space

Despite facing unique challenges such as limited access to funding, societal biases, and the need to balance personal and professional responsibilities, women-led SMEs are proving to be a powerful force in the global business landscape.

The entrepreneurs from the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs are not only thriving but also driving economic growth and innovation in their communities.

Some of the AWE graduates shared the unique challenges that they faced when they entered the business space.

Ruth Delai a Jam and Chutney vendor says that when she started her own business she faced issues with marketing her products.

“Just marketing, confidence with publicizing my products and branding and establishing a brand and I’m so thankful for the AWE program which is teaching me to do that now.”

She also stated that sometimes she faced challenges with her raw material for her jam and chutney’s but they with the help of proper networking she was able to overcome that.

US Ambassador to Fiji Marie Damour says that through the women’s academy, they are trying to provide female business owners with the right tools to boost their businesses.

Over the past four years, AWE has trained almost 600 Fijian women from Viti Levu and Vanua Levu in the fundamentals of business development.