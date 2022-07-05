Women lead social media usage

[Source: Jope Tarai / Facebook]

Women are leading users of social media in Fiji with 51 percent of Facebook users being females as of last month.

Fijian scholar Jope Tarai in his latest research outlines that apart from the females, and without surprise, youth continue to be the largest stakeholders in Fiji’s digital landscape.

He adds the upcoming Fijian election also offers a prime opportunity to more effectively utilise social media to increase political participation amongst disaffected groups.

Fiji’s social media landscape has been one of the highest for a developing nation with approximately 649,000 social media users in the country of a population over 800,000.

Tarai says 556,000 are Facebook users, while Twitter only has 24,000 users.