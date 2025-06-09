Women in custody for alleged burglary

Two women were arrested yesterday for alleged cases of burglary in Nadi and Lautoka.

Police says two officers on beat patrol saw one of the suspects acting in a suspicious manner along Naviti Street.

She was questioned and escorted to the Lautoka Market Post.

Article continues after advertisement

Officers acted on information gathered from the suspect, and pursued the second suspect who was apprehended near Vitogo Parade.

Search conducted on the two resulted in the discovery of electronic gadgets, cash and other items believed to have been stolen from Nadi and Lautoka.

The two remain in custody as investigations continued.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.