Women entrepreneurs urged to have a financial record system

Eseta Nadakuitavuki. [File Photo]

Finding access to credit and securing collateral are some of the main challenges that Fijian women face in trying to start a business.

Women Entrepreneurs Business Council chair, Eseta Nadakuitavuki is calling on women entrepreneurs to reach out to training providers to better manage their finance.

Nadakuitavuki says as women entrepreneurs, need to ensure they have a financial record system.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once you have that record system you should ensure that you can forecast your financials and have the business plans. Those are the things that any financial instructions and lenders will look out for.”

Nadakuitavuki encourages more female entrepreneurs to help drive economic recovery.

She says more awareness is needed as, at times, women are not aware of the available support system.