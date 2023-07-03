Women and youths urged to grasp opportunities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

There will be a big reliance on women and youth to take up opportunities to expand a sustainable economic base and enhance their entrepreneurship in the country.

This was highlighted by Minister for Trade, Cooperatives, and Small and Medium Enterprises Manoa Kamikamica during Market Day in Ba last week.

He says the national budget supports policies and outlines the direction for the upcoming fiscal year that ignites entrepreneurship at the grassroots level.

Kamikamica says $2.6 million in grant funding, which is an increase of 85 percent from this financial year, will cater for these programs.

The Minister adds that they aim to make smart and innovative investments in our MSMEs and cooperatives.