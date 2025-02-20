Woman to front court for alleged scam

[File Photo]

A woman who allegedly scammed a taxi driver will be produced in the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

She has been charged by Police Cyber task force with one count of obtaining financial advantage and one count of making off without payment

It is alleged that on 28th September 2023, the accused hired the victim’s taxi and was required to pay the fare of $15 upon reaching her destination.

She allegedly informed the victim that she had sent $50 via mobile money transfer, and requested only $20 as change.

However the next day when the victim checked his mobile money app, he discovered that he had received a fake message as his balance remained the same, and later went on to report the matter at the Valelevu Police Station.

