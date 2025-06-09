Woman found floating in Wainibuku River

{File Photo}

Police are trying to identify a woman whose body was found floating in a river near a residence in Naidiridiri, Wainibuku, this morning.

Crime Scene Investigation officers states the woman is believed to be iTaukei and between 30 and 40 years old.

Her body has been taken to the Mokani Morgue.

A postmortem will confirm the cause of death.

Investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers on 919.

