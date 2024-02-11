Woman charged for alleged possession of meth

A 27-year-old woman will be produced at the Suva Magistrates Court tomorrow.

She was allegedly found with more than three kilograms of methamphetamine with two others.

She has been charged with one count of unlawful possession of illicit drugs.

She and two others were arrested by the Nabua Quick Response Team on Friday however the two have been questioned and released.

The seized substances were sent for analysis and confirmed to be methamphetamine weighing more than three kilograms.