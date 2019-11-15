Woman charged for alleged fraud

A woman in her 40s will be produced at the Nasinu Magistrates Court today charged with allegedly producing a dishonoured cheque worth close to $90,000.

Police Spokesperson, Ana Naisoro says she has been charged with one count of causing a loss.

She is alleged to have used a cheque to buy vehicle parts from the Director of a spare parts company which was later discovered to be dishonoured when it was taken to the bank to be deposited.

Some of the parts were recovered by the Southern Division Taskforce in a vacant house in Nadi.

The second person brought in for his alleged involvement has been questioned and released.