Woman bound for Vanua Levu fails to reach home

Missing person, Vaciseva Wati [Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

Police is seeking information to locate 27-year-old Vaciseva Wati.

Police say Wati was last seen on Saturday leaving Suva for Labasa, and had sent a video to her family whilst on board the vessel bound for Nabouwalu

When she failed to reach her family as scheduled, enquiries were made with friends and relatives, and all attempts to contact her have so far been negative.

Article continues after advertisement

Anyone with information regarding the 27-year-old is requested to contact the Nabouwalu Police Station or call Crime Stoppers on 919.