Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC ANA
245 lives saved by Fiji Navy in 2020|Red Cross waits on roads to open|160 Red Cross volunteers helping Fijians|Naqara villagers carry out damage assessment|TC Ana leaves trail of damage on Naqara, Kadavu|Villagers react quickly following TC Ana|Communities along Princes Road begin clean up|Waidamudamu residents left in shock|Labasa Town to close for clean-up|200 evacuees at Nausori Primary School|Son left without school supplies|25 houses were completely submerged in Wailotua|More than 10,000 Fijians in evacuation centres|TC Ana one of the scariest experiences for Caubati residents|Flood damage break hearts of Labasa business owners|Water levels rise in Rewa River|Several roads in Labasa inaccessible|Civil servants expected to return to work today|Parts of Vunidawa road under water|Labasa Police Station quarters underwater|Heavy rain batters Ba|Nausori areas still flooded despite no rain|EFL and WAF to deploy teams|Flood waters recede in Tavua|Storm surge affects Vanua Balavu, Lau|
Full Coverage

News

Witness tells of alleged horrific murder

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
February 3, 2021 12:25 pm

The first witness in 21-year-old Sailosi Naivalurua’s murder trial today told the court he could not sleep the night after the incident.

Naivalurua is alleged to have murdered a 40-year-old co-worker with a cane knife in an argument over a missing mobile phone in Colo-i-Suva last year.

Witness, Eremasi Koroi, today testified he was at a poultry farm in Colo-I-Suva cutting grass on April 21st. He claims Naivalurua approached him twice saying that the deceased Tevita Qalobula had stolen his phone.

Article continues after advertisement

Koroi told the court that he later heard a scream for help and ran down to a nearby shed to allegedly find Naivalurua striking Qalobula with a cane knife.

The witness testified he tried to help the victim by calling a vehicle to transport him to hospital where he died two days later.

He says the 40-year-old had been cut on his neck and shoulder and his left hand had been severed.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.