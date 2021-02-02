News
Witness tells of alleged horrific murder
February 3, 2021 12:25 pm
The first witness in 21-year-old Sailosi Naivalurua’s murder trial today told the court he could not sleep the night after the incident.
Naivalurua is alleged to have murdered a 40-year-old co-worker with a cane knife in an argument over a missing mobile phone in Colo-i-Suva last year.
Witness, Eremasi Koroi, today testified he was at a poultry farm in Colo-I-Suva cutting grass on April 21st. He claims Naivalurua approached him twice saying that the deceased Tevita Qalobula had stolen his phone.
Koroi told the court that he later heard a scream for help and ran down to a nearby shed to allegedly find Naivalurua striking Qalobula with a cane knife.
The witness testified he tried to help the victim by calling a vehicle to transport him to hospital where he died two days later.
He says the 40-year-old had been cut on his neck and shoulder and his left hand had been severed.
The trial continues in the Suva High Court.