Witness tells of alleged horrific murder

The first witness in 21-year-old Sailosi Naivalurua’s murder trial today told the court he could not sleep the night after the incident.

Naivalurua is alleged to have murdered a 40-year-old co-worker with a cane knife in an argument over a missing mobile phone in Colo-i-Suva last year.

Witness, Eremasi Koroi, today testified he was at a poultry farm in Colo-I-Suva cutting grass on April 21st. He claims Naivalurua approached him twice saying that the deceased Tevita Qalobula had stolen his phone.

Koroi told the court that he later heard a scream for help and ran down to a nearby shed to allegedly find Naivalurua striking Qalobula with a cane knife.

The witness testified he tried to help the victim by calling a vehicle to transport him to hospital where he died two days later.

He says the 40-year-old had been cut on his neck and shoulder and his left hand had been severed.

The trial continues in the Suva High Court.