Wise appointment withdrawn

Pita Wise [File Photo]

The Public Service Commission says the appointment of Pita Wise as Head of Mission in Japan has now been withdrawn.

PSC Chair Luke Rokovada revealed this in a press statement this afternoon.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka had recently told the media that Wise was earmarked for the role.

Rabuka made the comment just days after Wise resigned as Permanent Secretary at the Office of the PM.

Meanwhile, the PSC has not provided any further details regarding the decision to withdraw Wise’s appointment.

We are trying to get a comment from the Prime Minister.