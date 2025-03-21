WIN convention to champion inclusivity

Members of the Women Invigorating the Nation

The Women Invigorating the Nation Convention 2025 is set to be a powerful platform for advocacy and awareness.

It is expected to bring together women from diverse backgrounds to discuss social and health issues, inclusivity, and paving the way for the next generations.

Scheduled for March 28-29 at the Grand Pacific Hotel, the two-day event will feature speakers including women in governance, policymakers, activists, business leaders, young trailblazers, women in aviation, and members of the discipline force.

WIN Chairperson Sharyne Fong says that key recommendations made from an ILO survey and last year’s convention will shape this year’s discussion.

“We are hoping to establish some national policies around this plus also advocate this within the various organisation that will be present.”

Under the theme ‘Championing Inclusivity, Blazing New Trails for the Future’, the convention will focus on fostering workplace equality, inclusive opportunities and advocating for policies that support unpaid care and working women.

This year also marks the introduction of the Green Star Awards, supported by the British High Commission.

Women delegates are invited to apply for recognition under different categories, with plans to expand the awards in the coming years focusing on Sustainable Business Excellence.

