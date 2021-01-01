Widespread flooding forecast from today

Flooding in most parts of Fiji is expected to worsen as heavy rain continues throughout the day.

Tropical Cyclone Forecaster at the Nadi Weather Office Sakiasi Waibuta says the situation will now begin to worsen.

“There will be more rain expected. Riverbanks are expected to burst their banks as well. This is just the beginning, we expect more activity so things will deteriorate with the low pressure that will come from Vanuatu. It will bring more rain.”

TD05F remains slow-moving for now, but rain bands are already affecting Fiji.

Waibuta says the heavy rain will intensify from tomorrow, and the situation will become even more precarious as gale-force winds will start affecting the group.

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams next to and areas adjacent to and downstream of Qawa river in Vanua Levu, Nakauvadra and Penang rivers in Rakiraki, Nasivi river in Tavua, Matuwalu and Vitogo rivers in Lautoka, Elevuka creek, Navala and Ba river in and Semo river in Sigatoka.

A flood alert is now in force for low lying areas and small creeks and streams next to and downstream of Keiyasi, Sigatoka, Nadi and Navua rivers.

Areas that are already flooded include; small streams next to Qawa river, Dreketilailai, Boubale and Urata crossings; Korovou flats between Tavua town and Nadarivatu junction, Ba town and Rakiraki town.

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and small streams near to major rivers of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Areas included in this warning are Nabouwalu to Labasa, Nabouwalu to Kubulau, Dawara to Nabalebale village along the Wailevu West Coast road, Naibalebale village to Savusavu, Savusavu to Natewa and Tunuloa, Koroalau to Saqani and Saqani to Labasa.

Areas included in the flash flood warning for Viti Levu are low lying areas from Sigatoka through Lautoka to Rakiraki, Semo, Nawaicoba, Nadi back road, Lomolomo and Barara flats. Navutu flats, Lovu, Saru back road, Vuda back road, Koronubu flat, Namosau, Veisari, Baravu flats and Nailaga area including other low lying areas.