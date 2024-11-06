Whippy pleads not guilty, sureties agree to $20,000 bond

Daniel Whippy

Carpenters Fiji Managing Director Daniel Whippy has pleaded not guilty to one count of counseling for the omission of an offense in the Suva Magistrates Court.

Whippy is charged alongside John O’Connor, the former Chair of the National Fire Authority, who faces one count of abuse of office.

The case was called before Magistrate Sufia Hamza as Whippy applied for a fifth bail variation to allow him to travel to the United States for knee surgery.

Earlier today, the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption counsel, Sera Fatafehi, stated that they want Whippy to take his plea, and in the event he doesn’t return to the country, the trial will continue in absentia.

They had also proposed a $20,000 surety bond as conditions for the bail variation application.

The matter, which was stood down earlier for defense to make a decision on the condition proposed by FICAC, resumed this afternoon.

The two sureties appeared in court and agreed to the $20,000 bond.

Magistrate Hamza stated that the initial deposit of $50,000 will remain in the court registry.

This deposit was done by Whippy during his first travel after being formally charged and produced in court.

Whippy’s counsel, Suruj Sharma, indicated the release of his client’s passport as soon as possible.

Magistrate Hamza allowed the release of the passport for the purpose of applying for a USA visa for medical purposes, while other bail variation matters have been adjourned to November 19th pending approval for the visa application.

This matter is in relation to a fire at Carpenters Fiji property, MH warehouse in Walubay in 2018.

It is alleged that between 1st January and 28th September 2018, O’Connor, whilst employed in the Civil Service as the Chair of the National Fire Authority Board, in abuse of the authority of his office, did an arbitrary act, namely directing the officers of the NFA to amend the findings in their 30th April 2018 fire investigation report, for the fire that occurred on the 8th of April 2018 at the MH Warehouse located at Walu Bay, which was an act prejudicial to the rights of the NFA for the purposes of gain.

It is alleged that Whippy counseled O’Connor for the commission of the offense.