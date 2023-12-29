Wet New Year for most parts of the country

The Fiji Meteorological Service says that most parts of the country can expect showers this New Year’s long weekend.

It says occasional showers are expected over the Northern Division, the interior and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Yasawa, Lau, and Lomaiviti groups, on New Year’s Day.

This as a southeast wind flow is expected over the Fiji group this weekend.

The weather office says this will bring cloudy periods and some showers over the southern, interior, and eastern parts of Viti Levu, namely Serua-Namosi-Navua-Suva-Nausori-Naitasiri-Tailevu-eastern Ra areas.

It adds that on New Year’s Day, a trough of low pressure is likely to bring occasional showers over the Northern Division, the interior and eastern parts of Viti Levu, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, the Yasawa,

Lau, and Lomaiviti groups. Isolated heavy falls are highly likely in these areas.

It further says mostly fine weather can be expected over the rest of the Fiji Group, apart from isolated showers in the afternoon or evening.

It adds that hot and humid conditions can also be expected, with maximum temperatures expected to be 33 degrees Celcius around major centres around the country this New Year’s weekend.