Western sugarcane farmers receive sustainability boost

An additional eight sugarcane farmers in the Western Division have received a boost to their sustainability and productivity with the handover of the New Farmer Assistance and Lease Premium Renewal grants, worth $43,479 today.

Outgoing Minister for the Sugar Industry, Charan Jeath Singh, highlighted that the grant is more than just financial aid.

He says the grant is an investment in the confidence, continuity, and future of the industry, providing much-needed support in securing land, easing the burden of high lease renewal costs, and assisting new entrants.

Singh notes that the grant, which forms part of the New Farmer & Lease Premium Assistance Programme, is a testament to the Government’s commitment to supporting the uplifting and rebuilding of the sugar industry.

“Importantly, this Government has been clear from the start — we are not in the business of shutting down sugar communities; we are in the business of rebuilding them.”

The programme has so far supported 587 farmers, with a total government investment of $2.7 million.

A further 16 farmers will be assisted through the New Farmer Assistance and Lease Premium Renewal grant in Labasa later this week.

Singh says these investments have helped the sugar industry prosper over the years, with results serving as proof of the progress made.

He adds that investments in mill performance, logistics, governance reforms, and field support have further served as crucial steps in enhancing sugar production, meeting the Government’s production target, and increasing cane output by 200,000 tonnes annually.

