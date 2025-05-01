Western Division leads domestic violence cases

The Western Division continues to bear the brunt of domestic violence crisis, accounting for the highest proportion of reported cases of abuse against women and children.

While citing the Police Statistics, Women, Children, and Social Protection Minister, Sashi Kiran, revealed that 37 to 40 percent of all reported domestic violence cases against women over the past five years have come from the Western Division.

She says the western division also accounts for approximately 35 percent of all violence reported against children.

Article continues after advertisement



Women, Children, and Social Protection Minister, Sashi Kiran.

Kiran says these are not just statistics, these are shattered lives, broken homes, and communities struggling to heal.

“Eastern Division reported around 17 to 18%, Northern Division around 11%, and Central Division recorded 3.3% of all cases in 2024. These are not necessarily the true reflection because many cases may be going unreported each year.”

Kiran expressed concerns that children who witness such violence are often left with deep psychological wounds and they grow up in fear, instability, and without the parental guidance they deserve.

“We need to change attitudes around domestic violence and break down patriarchal structures around our society. Mr. Speaker, domestic violence occur in family and community setting and needs action from all segments of the society, our families, our elders, faith based organizations, and men taking responsibility for their actions.”

Kiran is also urging community leaders, faith groups, and men across Fiji to become active allies in challenging patriarchal attitudes and supporting respectful, non-violent relationships.

She is reminding the public that help is available through free helplines 1560 and 1325.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.