Western Division becomes drug hotspot for youth

[Source: AB]

The geographical analysis of drug cases in the country since 2019 reveals the Western Division as the emerging hotspot.

According to Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci, this division recorded 2530 drug cases up until last year.

The Lautoka Police Station received most of the cases with Nadi and Sigatoka following closely behind.

He adds that this reflects concentrated drug activities likely driven by its population density and economic hubs.



Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Sakeo Raikaci

The Southern Division recorded the second highest with a total of 1459 cases.

According to Raikaci, the Lami Police Station, Valelevu Police Station and Nasinu Police Station recorded the majority of the cases.

The Northern Division had a total of 1428 cases during the same period, with Savusavu and Labasa being the major hotspots.

The Eastern Division recorded 833 cases, with the majority reported at the Nausori Police Station, Nakasi, and Korovou Police Station.

The Acting Deputy Commission Police reports that the Totogo Police Station in the Central Division recorded the fewest drug-related incidents, with a total of 426 cases from 2019 to 2023.

He claims that unlawful possession of illicit drugs has been the most significant issue for the last five years.

“Over the past five years, police have reported two of the most common offences: unlawful possession of illicit drugs, which is the most frequent offence due to its widespread availability and individual use. The second prevalent offence is trafficking and manufacturing; while less common, these offences, particularly those involving methamphetamine, are a significant emerging concern.”

Raikaci did not touch on the latest statistics, saying that the Ministry of Home Affairs is taking the leading role in drafting the bill.

He states that they are awaiting the distribution of the first draft to the police.

He adds Marijuana remains to be the most used drug; second is methamphetamine, and then cocaine.

Raikaci says the population between the ages of 18 and 35 consistently represents the largest portion of offenders, with a peak of 1001 offenders last year alone.

The second largest group, ages 36 to 45, shows a steady rise, with over 500 offenders in 2023.

He adds that while juvenile involvement is minimal, ongoing preventative measures are necessary to reduce future risks.

He says older populations have very minimal involvement.