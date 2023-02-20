We only followed what was set by them: Rabuka

Voreqe Bainimarama [left] and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

With former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama having issued a public apology via Facebook for his outburst against the President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, his successor Sitiveni Rabuka says the government did not take great delight in doing all that had transpired last week.

Bainimarama was suspended for three years from and he has to issue a written apology to the President within 14 days, and the ruling from the Privileges Committee that was passed in Parliament also stated that during the period of suspension Bainimarama is not allowed to enter the parliamentary precincts and that if Bainimarama fails to comply, necessary enforcement measures must be imposed to ensure compliance.

Rabuka says if it was up to some members like himself, a genuine apology from Bainimarama would suffice but there seems to be no regret, or even an iota of admission of guilt was to be seen.

Rabuka stating that they only followed the same rules that Bainimarama, together with his government had enforced in previous sessions of parliament that saw the suspension of three members, including the current Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu.

He questions what message would have been sent to the people of this country, and the world if they had moved to ignore the breach of parliamentary privilege by Bainimarama.

The Prime Minister says this should serve as a lesson and it is what the People’s Coalition Government stands for, and it is what it will loyally adhere to.