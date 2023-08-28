We are mindful of government’s promises: FTA

The Fijian Teachers Association is reminding the coalition government of the promises it made to its members before the General Election.

President, Netani Druavesi made the comments while opening the 89th Annual Delegates Conference of the Association in Suva this morning.

He expressed relief at the end of the previous government’s tenure, characterizing it as a breath of fresh air.

Druavesi noted that teachers faced numerous challenges during the prior administration’s rule.



[President, Netani Druavesi]

“Our voices were not heard, our rights denied, and we had built a hostile spirit towards the government, which was very undemocratic and arrogant and at all times was making unilateral decisions, refusing to listen to stakeholders, at the same time disallowing us our rights to worship our god and savior, Jesus Christ, including the acceptance of other religions.”

Druavesi says the coalition promises to listen to stakeholders and consult with the people.

The FTA President says they are grateful that some of these promises have now become a reality.

The FTA conference will end on Wednesday.