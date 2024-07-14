Waterlogging delays solar project in Ovalau

The Fiji Agro-Photovoltaic Project in Ovalau is experiencing delays due to waterlogging at the current site.

Permanent Secretary for Agriculture, Dr. Andrew Tukana, indicates that the project is now in search of an alternative location and is seeking legal counsel to renegotiate the agreement.

The Permanent Secretary emphasizes that the project is intended to benefit the people of Ovalau by providing a sustainable source of power and enhancing agricultural production.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the project works with the harvesting of sunlight from solar panels to create power for the community or in Bureta, as well as agricultural vegetable production under those solar panels.”

Dr. Tukana expressed optimism that the challenges can be overcome and the work continues with the infrastructure that is still pending at the moment.

Meanwhile, opposition leader Inia Seruiratu has called on the government to expedite the project’s completion.

“This is part of the efforts to reduce global warming, particularly in what we call climate-smart agriculture. We wanted to access technologies that would help us in terms of addressing our food security. I urge the authorities concerned if this can be expedited.”

The project’s successful implementation is expected to significantly contribute to Fiji’s efforts in combating climate change and enhancing food security through innovative agricultural practices.