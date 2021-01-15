WAF works on multi-million dollar project

A multi-million dollar project by the Water Authority of Fiji aims to address the ongoing supply disruptions faced by thousands of Fijians.

A treatment plant will be built in Tamavua that will treat 20 million litres of water, which will help to ease the load on the existing plant.

The project is expected to cost $13m and a tender will be put out by the end of next month.

WAF Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says the Tamavua plant is currently operating beyond its capacity and the new system will be of great support.

“That gives us the opportunity to split flow so we put 60 million liters into Tamavua Water treatment plant at its designed capacity and the addition 15 million that goes into the package plant itself. So that actually gives us the opportunity where we can treat seventy-five million liters of water irrespective of the water quality that we get.”

Soderberg says the project will be funded by the government.

“So that in turn enables us to maintain reservoir levels up in Tamavua – keeping it at healthy levels which has a positive impact in terms of being able to maintain supply to communities up in Delainavesi, Lami down towards Togalevu, Waiqanaqe. It will also give us the opportunity to pump more water into the Nagatogato system which also feds our customers up in Sakoca, Tacirua Heights who are currently facing water supply issues.”

WAF says the project is expected to be completed by the mid of next year.