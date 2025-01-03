WAF warns of possible water interruptions

The Water Authority of Fiji has issued a notice to residents in several areas, warning of potential water service disruptions due to ongoing heavy rainfall.

The rain, which is affecting water quality in source streams is expected to create challenges at the Tamavua Water Treatment Plant.

This could lead to a reduction in water production and supply, particularly in areas prone to high turbidity.

Article continues after advertisement

According to WAF, residents in elevated and high-risk areas, including parts of Suva and surrounding areas should prepare for possible service interruptions.

The affected areas are spread across various neighborhoods, including parts of the capital city and surrounding districts.

Specific locations that may experience disruptions include regions along key roads, elevated residential areas and settlements in both urban and rural settings.

In light of the potential disruptions, WAF urges customers to take precautionary measures.

Households are advised to store sufficient water for essential needs and limit non-essential water usage.

Residents should also ensure that their stored water is kept clean and covered to prevent contamination.

The heavy rainfall has already begun impacting the treatment process, with turbidity levels in the water source streams expected to rise.

This, in turn may slow down the water filtration process at the Tamavua WTP, further limiting the amount of clean water that can be distributed.

WAF has committed to closely monitoring the water levels and working to restore full supply as soon as weather conditions improve.

In the meantime, the Authority is maintaining round-the-clock operations to manage water production levels and mitigate disruptions.

WAF has assured customers that their teams are prioritizing the health and safety of the water supply and will continue working to minimize any inconvenience caused by this adverse weather event.