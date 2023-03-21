WAF told to plan well

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad while opening the ideation workshop for Fiji’s "Water Sector Strategy 2050" this morning

Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, has told the Water Authority of Fiji to plan better.

Prasad made the remarks while opening the ideation workshop for Fiji’s “Water Sector Strategy 2050” this morning.

The Minister was referring to the planned water shutdown that was undertaken by WAF over the weekend that left thousands without supply for two days.

Article continues after advertisement

In delivering his address this morning, Prasad highlighted that the government recognizes the importance of the work being done but says the authority needs to have a better plan.