WAF to focus on ease of doing business

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

The Water Authority has initiated a comprehensive review process of its Procurement procedures, with ease of doing business as its focus.

Chair Savenaca Seniloli thanked Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade for their critical support of this review.

He says they want private sector partnerships to deliver essential water projects for Fijians.

Seniloli adds that their aim is to make procurement procedures transparent and hassle-free and not seen as a hurdle by the industry, adding that this review is essential to achieving those outcomes.