WAF starts CEO hunt

The Water Authority of Fiji has commenced the search for a new Chief Executive Officer to build on the progress achieved under the leadership of Dr Amit Chanan.

According to the Board, Chanan has opted not to renew his contract which is set to conclude in March.

FBC News has sought confirmation from Chanan regarding his decision not to renew his contract and a response is yet to be received.

Article continues after advertisement

WAF Board Chairman Ratu Savenaca Seniloli, in a statement today acknowledged Chanan’s contributions over the past three years, highlighting the significant improvements he brought to the organization.

During his tenure, Ratu Savenaca stated that Chanan implemented changes that enhanced core business processes, service delivery standards and internal culture.

One of his notable achievements, he said was leading the completion of the Viria Water Treatment Plant, recognized as one of the largest water infrastructure projects in the South Pacific.

The facility now provides clean water to approximately 360,000 residents in the Suva-Nausori corridor.

Chanan also spearheaded the Water Sector 2050 Strategy, a plan requiring an estimated $8.5 billion investment to ensure sustainable and resilient water and sanitation services for all Fijians.

This strategy aims to address challenges such as climate change, aging infrastructure, and population growth.

Ratu Savenaca pointed out Chanan’s focus on governance, leadership and accountability, stating that his tenure saw the timely production of annual reports and audited financial statements.

These efforts enhanced transparency while strengthening risk management and procurement practices within WAF.

Ratu Savenaca said that WAF was committed to continuing the progress achieved and effectively addressing future challenges as it transitions to new leadership.