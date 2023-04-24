WAF launches in-house training

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Water Authority of Fiji has launched an in-house training program as a means to address the loss of skills due to emigration.

Chief Strategy and Information Officer Seymour Singh says the training program reminded the trainers to equip all staff with the relevant know-how and knowledge sharing in all critical areas of WAF’s services.

He says with the significant loss of skills due to emigration, knowledge management is more critical today than ever before.

Singh says WAF aims to build a culture that values the knowledge that will be critical for the business to move forward.



He acknowledged the support by SUEZ and the European Investment Bank in assisting WAF to provide training for 47 staff in areas such as Foundation courses, Product & Services, Occupational Health & Safety, Non-technical and Technical areas essential to the authority’s operations.