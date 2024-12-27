WAF advises people to store water

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging its customers in the Western and Northern parts of the country to store and boil sufficient drinking water as the current weather system can affect water supply to these areas.

WAF has released an advisory stating that their teams will work on maintaining consistent supply, however, as a precaution they are urging the public, as a safety measure, to boil drinking water.

WAF says that adverse weather conditions can cause clogging of water intake pumps, damage water mains, affect water treatment due to high turbidity levels and access restrictions to WAF sites for supply restoration and recovery efforts.

The authority states that water carting trucks will be on standby and will be deployed to affected areas with priority given to hospitals.

WAF is also asking the people to be prepared as a precaution.