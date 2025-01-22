Voter approval for Constitution review challenging: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there will be an attempt to examine the provisions of the 2013 Constitution to determine if it is reasonably possible to review it. [Source: Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says there will be an attempt to examine the provisions of the 2013 Constitution to determine if it is reasonably possible to review it.

Rabuka states that obtaining 75 percent support from Parliament to amend the Constitution is workable.

The Prime Minister is optimistic that they can work with the members of the Opposition, who, he says, are sympathetic to the attempt to change the Constitution and will vote with them.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Rabuka says obtaining 75 percent of the registered voters is difficult because, in reality, that number changes every day.

“Registered voters die and new voters register. So it will be difficult to at one day, at one time, we can establish what is 100%, what is 75% of that 100% and also to get those to vote in favour of.”

The cabinet yesterday approved measures to initiate the review of the 2013 Constitution.

A Bill to amend relevant provisions of Chapter 11 of the Constitution will be finalised for tabling in Parliament.

A Constitution Review Commission is also expected to be appointed to engage the people of Fiji in a consultative process regarding the 2013 Constitution.

The Constitution of the Republic of Fiji allows for amendments through a process where Parliament must pass a Bill with the support of at least three-quarters of its members.

The Bill undergoes three stages in Parliament, with a 30-day gap between the second and third readings, and a committee report must be presented before the third reading.

After Parliament passes the Bill, it is sent to the President, who refers it to the Electoral Commission for a referendum.

All registered voters of Fiji participate in the referendum, and if three-quarters of them approve the Bill, the President must assent to it, amending the Constitution.