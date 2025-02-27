Vosarogo urges unified action on climate change

[Source: Kiwa WISH+/ Facebook]

Minister for Lands Filimoni Vosarogo has highlighted the critical need for unified action to address the interconnected challenges of climate change, ecosystem degradation, and emerging health threats.

During the Oceania Planetary Health Forum, Vosarogo highlighted the deep connection between the health of the people and the health of the planet.

He says that the Pacific’s understanding of this relationship is rooted in the concept of the Vanua, which embodies the sacred bond between people, land, and identity.

Vosarogo says the forum’s theme Embracing the Vanua as a planetary health principle calls for a global approach to environmental and health challenges.

“Policies developed in the Pacific must deliver and be based around equity, sustainability, and evidence-based decision-making. But we can only create that policy if we have the will and the drive to reassess and reshape our approach, challenging business as usual.”



Vosarogo also stressed the importance of integrating indigenous knowledge into modern policy frameworks.

He also committed to strengthening collaboration across government sectors, academia, and development agencies to address these challenges holistically.

He is also urging policymakers, researchers, community leaders, and global partners to unite in building a healthier, more resilient Pacific, where the health of the people, and the environment.

