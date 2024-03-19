Vosarogo orders action

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo

Developers of the Great Han apartment complex on Princess Road in Tamavua have been directed to commission an external geotechnical assessment following concerns raised regarding the construction.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed to FBC News that inquiries regarding the outcome of a geotechnical survey conducted by the Mineral Resources Department prompted this action.

“I think we just need to polish up on the TOR which is going to be done on Monday so the terms of reference are going to be given to them on Monday and from there, I’m sure we can proceed further with ensuring that requirements from the environment is met.”

Originally approved in 2014, the construction was sanctioned for a double-storey building comprising 64 apartment rooms.

However, without obtaining the necessary approvals from the Suva City Council, the developer proceeded to construct a third storey.

Residents in the area had voiced their concerns during earlier consultations demanding access to the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) conducted by the government.

They highlighted the absence of an independent assessment, which would have ensured transparency in the process.

Vosarogo assured that his team is refining the terms of reference today and will promptly provide them to the developer. These terms will outline nine specific requirements that the developer must fulfil.

Meanwhile, Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa stated that operations at the Great Han development site remain suspended as investigations by the ministry persist.