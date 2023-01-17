Vosarogo encourages staff to be productive

[Source: Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources/ Facebook]

The Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources has encouraged his staff to be aware that the image of the ministry is dependent on their conduct at work.

Minister Filimoni Vosarogo emphasized this to the ministry staff in Rakiraki.

Vosarogo reminded the staff that Fijians may not be able to meet him and the Permanent Secretary daily and so the team must serve the public diligently as it is a reflection of the ministry, the minister, and his leadership.

In addition, he also encouraged the staff to do justice to the calling of government and that there is nothing to fear.

The Minister visited the Vatukoula Gold Mines Ltd and he was briefed on its operations and 10-year plan.

Vosarogo’s one-week tour concluded with a visit to the Fiji Water factory in Yaqara, Ra Province.