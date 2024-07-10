Vosarogo commends independent MPs backing PM

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo has acknowledged the nine independent members who have shown support to Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Vosarogo says that it is time to rebuild the political, economic and social landscape of the nation, and for those who will come after.

He adds it is time to rehash, rethink together as leaders, collectively as representatives of voters who thought it prudent to put them there in the first place.

Article continues after advertisement

“Let us validate their hope, their aspirations and hand them a Fiji that they can enjoy and continue to call home and, God willing, for many generations to come.”

Meanwhile, Vosarogo says the increment in the allocation for the Lands Ministry and Mineral Resources in the 2024/25 national budget will allow the Ministry to enhance its commitment.

“This government’s budget may not be filled with fancy words of the previous government’s budget, but we know what, it is attending to the everyday need of Fijians, especially those who live farther away from the main urban centres and the peri-urban centers of Fiji.”

Vosarogo says this will allow the ministry to fulfil its roles to effectively and efficiently administer and regulate land and mineral resource sector.

He adds they will work towards the collective effort to make sure that our service delivery in the next financial year is better.