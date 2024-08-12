Volunteers supports Ministry in meeting SDG 17

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management is committed to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 17 by establishing a Memorandum of Understanding with the Peace Corps Fiji.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Sakiasi Ditoka says that the support from Peace Corps Fiji will contribute to the improvement of socio-economic opportunities and the quality of life of people residing in rural and maritime communities.

He adds that Peace Corps volunteers have worked in a variety of sectors, including forestry, fisheries, agriculture, business development, health, education, technology, water, sanitation, and youth development.

Ditoka says that for the last three years, the Ministry has been a member of their Project Advisory Committee, which meets quarterly and helps drive the direction of their volunteer service and relevant Peace Corps programming.

“The goal is to support community organizations such as women’s and youth groups to improve their project design and management skills. And they have had a long, active, and rich history of collaboration with the Ministry.”

Ditoka adds that under the MOU, the ministry will be supporting the community economic empowerment program driven by a Peace Corps volunteer in a particular community through a self-help funding program.

“Peace Corps volunteers will provide the necessary capacity building, project management training, and financial literacy, and monitor and report back to the Ministry on the progress of this business initiative.”

Ditoka says the MOU signing ceremony will be conducted on August 16th, in consultation with the US Peace Corps Executive Leadership.