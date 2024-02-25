News

Volunteers brighten up Hilton

Nikhil Aiyush Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

February 25, 2024 7:45 am

Volunteers from the non-profit organization Selfless Fiji are once again dedicating themselves to improving the lives of those in need through their service.

Yesterday, members were at the Frank Hilton Organization office in Brown Street, Suva with buckets of paint and brushes, creating artwork to brighten the lives of children with special needs.

Selfless Fiji founder Solomone Rabuli says their mission is to be creative, innovative and to meet the expectations of those who require support in society.

Rabuli expressed gratitude for the support they continue to receive from the community.

“It’s a very uplifting sort of look to the whole place so we are very thankful to be here today and with the support of Goodman fielder and been given the opportunity by Frank Hilton to be here and do this amazing work.”

The volunteers at Selfless Fiji also emphasized their commitment to better the lives of others especially children with special needs.

Frank Hilton Organization Training Team Leader Nina Tokavou acknowledges the support of the diverse group of individuals from the NGO.

“We are thankful that there is not just one kind of people, a unique, very multicultural group they are diverse, it shows that they want to support society to be more inclusive.”

Selfless Fiji has development projects in place this year, to extend the joy of art not only in Suva but to rural and maritime communities as well.

 

