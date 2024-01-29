Volatabu urges gender sensitivity in climate change policies

Executive Director of Femlink Fiji, Fay Volatabu

Executive Director of Femlink Fiji, Fay Volatabu, emphasized the necessity of ensuring that current climate change policies are gender-sensitive.

While speaking at the two-day climate change conference, Volatabu stressed the need to utilize language that respects all groups and avoids gender-specific words to promote inclusivity in climate change conversations.

“I know that we all like to talk about history; in the feminist world, we don’t say history; we say her story because it’s not just about his story; it’s also about her story. So that is a very direct use of language.”

The Executive Director emphasized the significance of using language that acknowledges the different experiences of the female population.

As climate change is a significant worldwide concern, Femlink Fiji is committed to ensuring that policies are not only environmentally sustainable but also socially equitable and inclusive.