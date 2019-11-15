Vodafone foundation has made $30m investment over the years

Fiji has constantly punched above its weight in many aspects over the past 50 years working towards the social, economic and equality empowerment.

Vodafone Fiji Chief Executive Ronald Prasad says their foundation has made over $30m worth of social investment in Fijian communities over the years.

Prasad says this is part of their corporate social responsibility and their way of giving back to Fijian communities.

“With our WOD investment of $1.2M, we saw some 50-fold rate of return and the credit for hard work goes to these Charities, their Donors, and the hardworking and dedicated team of staff, volunteers and relevant Stakeholders.”

The Vodafone CEO says their World of Difference charities they manage to reach out to those who are physically, socially or economically disadvantaged and the most vulnerable and needy in our communities.