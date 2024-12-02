Vodafone ATH ensures connectivity amid earthquake recovery

[Source: Vanuatu Daily Post]

Vodafone Vanuatu has successfully restored basic internet messaging, and limited international call services across the country following the 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

According to an Amalgamated Telecom Holdings Limited statement, while efforts to restore full services are progressing, the timeline remains dependent on the restoration of power supply and the undersea cable coming back online.

Vodafone Vanuatu was able to maintain domestic call services throughout the unprecedented disaster, ensuring families were able to keep in touch with each other.

Article continues after advertisement

It says that ATH and Vodafone Vanuatu have been able to swiftly respond by leveraging the resources and expertise of the Vodafone Pacific Emergency Response Team, ensuring the prompt and coordinated restoration of critical telecommunications services.

Additionally, ATH and Vodafone Vanuatu are actively coordinating with other service providers to accelerate the recovery process.

It adds that teams from ATH’s other Pacific markets are on standby and ready to provide additional support as needed.

ATH Group stands in solidarity with the people of Vanuatu as the nation navigates this challenging period and begins its path to recovery.