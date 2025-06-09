Viral video sparks court drama in assault case

The Labasa Magistrates Court has ordered police to ensure the complainants appear this afternoon to confirm their position in a high-profile assault case.

Manasa Liku and Iliesa Masisiwa face charges of causing bodily harm following a violent incident on November 29 along the Cawaira stretch.

The attack was captured in a video that went viral online last Sunday.

The accused have opted for traditional reconciliation in the case.

The victims, Epeli Asaisea and Akuila Matawaqa were reportedly intoxicated at the time of the attack.

The matter has been adjourned to 2:30pm for further proceedings.

