Villagers turn to cattle farming to save endangered turtles

The village of Nabouono in Udu, Macuata, has seen significant progress in cattle grazing as an alternative to harvesting sea turtles.

Two years ago, the Turtle Trade and Use Survey identified the district of Udu as a red zone for turtle harvesting during events and feasting, as it was the only available option.

However, with WWF-UK’s assistance, cattle farming was launched to provide villagers with a substitute meat.

Article continues after advertisement

Talica Vugawai says that so far, cattle farming has been thriving, which indicates a positive move for food sources.

“For us in Nabouono and the vanua o Drano, we are deeply committed to protecting our sea turtles because they are endangered. We are therefore thankful to WWF for their support of our cattle farming, which provides an alternative source of meat during events and occasions.”

WWF turtle project officer Karalaini Rereavosa stated that the Veilomani Women’s Group cattle project was piloted to assess its progress, which has proven successful, and due to the lack of freezers for storing meat from Labasa, villagers are now adopting beef as a substitute meat option for the community during big events and occasions.

“Back in 2023-2022 we conducted a Turtle Trade and Use Survey, and what came out of the Turtle Trade and Use Survey was we found Udu as a red zone for turtle harvesting, but then when we looked at the reason, it shows that most turtles are harvested for functions, to cater for functions, because they’re not able to; they don’t have cattle, they don’t have vegetables, and they don’t have space to grow vegetables, and so that’s the main reason why they want it.”

In addition to cattle farming, the village of Nabouono has also adopted bee farming, which is progressing well, and remains committed to exploring further projects that could sustain the livelihoods of the villages along the Udu Point.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.