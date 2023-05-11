Villagers to benefit under the MOU

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs says policy changes will be made to ensure more workers benefit under the Labor Mobility Scheme.

Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs, Pita Tagicakirewa, says they need to move away from the practice of solely benefiting individual households and instead focus on a more inclusive approach.

Tagicakirewa adds there is a longstanding concern that workers from villages are often arbitrarily chosen and primarily work to benefit their own households.

He stresses this practice needs to change to ensure a fair distribution of benefits throughout the entire community.

“Hopefully, through this new process, we can address that. Instead of focusing on only one family, we hope that through this process, especially when the village committee comes in, it will be spread out.”

Under the new policy, the gains made by individuals hired through the recruitment process will be shared with the entire village.

By doing so, the ministry aims to financially empower more villagers financially so that it is beneficial for the whole community.

The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding has paved the way for a more equitable distribution of returns and financial empowerment for a greater number of villagers.