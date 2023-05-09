Villagers receive boat and engine

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Seven families from Tokatoka Nananu in the village of Naikawaga in the Namara Tailevu district are hopeful that the provision of their new boat and engine will allow them to carry out the plans they have for their village.

The boat and engine were handed over to the members of the village by the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi Ditoka.

Ditoka wished the families well with their goals and said that the government hoped they would continue to cooperate and support all of the initiatives taken by the government.

He says this aims at improving living standards and prosperity for the Tokatoka Nananu members.

The project was made possible through the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Self-Help Program on a cost-sharing basis with the members of the Tokatoka Nananu.