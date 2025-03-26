Villagers raise money to rebuild church

[Photo Credit: RFMF/ Facebook]

It has taken more than nine years for the people of Tavua Village on Koro Island to have their church rebuilt.

Five officers from the Fiji Military Forces Engineers regiment have been deployed to the island to assist in the reconstruction of the church, which was destroyed by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016.

Late last year, officers demolished the remaining structure to rebuild from the ground.

However, construction work was temporarily halted during the festive season.

The reconstruction is funded by the villagers of Tavua, including those residing in the mainland and overseas.

It is estimated at $190,000, and this includes the installation of solar panels and new church benches.

Village headman Nemani Buliruarua expresses his gratitude for the commitment made by the RFMF towards their place of worship.

