Villagers move to safety

Natokamu Villagers in Labasa have left their village and moved to the Vatunibale Methodist Church Hall.

Village Elder, Noa Rakadi says they didn’t want to risk getting stuck when floodwaters rise.

The village is located beside the Qawa River and is always subjected to flooding when the river bursts its banks.

Qawa river

Rakadi says judging from the continuous rain last night and into this morning, they are certain the village would be flooded.

He adds lessons learned from TC Ana around this time last year played a big part in their move to safe grounds.

Eight families from the village have now moved into the Church hall with their clothes and food to last them for a few days.

Meanwhile, close to 300 evacuation centers are now open in the Northern Division.

There are close to 90 activated in Bua most of which are village halls and schools.

In Macuata, there are 52 evacuation centers now open and taking in those from flood-affected areas.

In Cakaudrove, close to a hundred evacuation centers are open.

With the flash flood warning still in place for areas close to the main rivers, the public is advised to take necessary precautions to ensure their safety.

Police and NFA officers are on standby to help evacuate people to safety.